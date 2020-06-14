Jason Kokrak hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

Kokrak hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kokrak's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Kokrak stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.