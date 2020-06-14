Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round in 67th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III, Chesson Hadley, and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a 91 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Dufner chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner hit his tee shot 291 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th. This moved Dufner to 6 over for the round.

Dufner got a double bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Dufner to 8 over for the round.