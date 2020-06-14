-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston’s tee shot to 8 feet leads to birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 10th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Poston's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.