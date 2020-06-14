-
Ian Poulter putts himself to an even-par final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ian Poulter hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak, J.T. Poston, and Justin Thomas are tied for 7th at 12 under.
After a 261 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Ian Poulter chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Poulter's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Poulter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Poulter at even for the round.
