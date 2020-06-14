-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger, Harold Varner III, and Bubba Watson are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Higgs's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Higgs's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
