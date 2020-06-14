-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III opens with birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Varner III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
