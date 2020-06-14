-
Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland gets up-and-down for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day in 9th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
