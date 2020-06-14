Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Redman had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman hit his tee shot 289 yards to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Redman's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 183 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Redman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.