Denny McCarthy shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round in 67th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McCarthy's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
