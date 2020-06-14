  • Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger talks about his play throughout the week, holding the clubhouse lead and what his mindset his with a potential playoff to decide the tournament.
    Interviews

    Daniel Berger’s interview after Round 4 of Charles Schwab

    Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger talks about his play throughout the week, holding the clubhouse lead and what his mindset his with a potential playoff to decide the tournament.