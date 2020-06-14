-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
Interviews
Daniel Berger’s interview after Round 4 of Charles Schwab
Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger talks about his play throughout the week, holding the clubhouse lead and what his mindset his with a potential playoff to decide the tournament.
Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Collin Morikawa; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Berger chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Berger hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Berger hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
