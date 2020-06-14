-
-
Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks 15-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Corey Conners makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Conners went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.