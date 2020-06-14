Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Daniel Berger; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the par-5 first, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 3 under for the round.