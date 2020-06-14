  • Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa cards a clutch up-and-down from a greenside bunker to save par and remain at 15-under at the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

