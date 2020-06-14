-
Chris Kirk shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk sticks approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, Daniel Berger, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak are tied for 9th at 11 under.
Kirk got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.
Kirk got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kirk to 4 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kirk his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 109 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kirk's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 over for the round.
