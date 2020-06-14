Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 23rd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This put Hadley at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 483-yard par-4 third, Hadley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.