Charles Howell III shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Rose, Jason Kokrak, Daniel Berger, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
