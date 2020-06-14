-
Cameron Champ rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Champ finished his day tied for 14th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Cameron Champ hit his 227 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cameron Champ to 2 under for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Champ's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Champ had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Champ's 79 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.
