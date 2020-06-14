In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III, Daniel Berger, and Bubba Watson are tied for 7th at 11 under.

An got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

An tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, An's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

An hit his sixth shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the fringe, and close the hole by hitting his eighth shot to the green to card a quadruple bogey on the 635-yard par-5 11th. This moved An to 5 over for the day.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, An had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 5 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.