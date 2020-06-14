-
Bud Cauley posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
Bud Cauley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Cauley finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Bud Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bud Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Cauley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
