Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 4th at 13 under with Justin Rose, Jason Kokrak, and Daniel Berger; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 15 under; and Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Watson hit his 213 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Watson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watson had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Watson's 72 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Watson had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Watson's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.