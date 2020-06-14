-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
-
Interviews
Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 4 of Charles Schwab
Following his final-round 4-under 66 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau discusses how he felt he played for his first time in tournament action after a long break and what he can use from this week going forward.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Jason Kokrak, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, DeChambeau's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.