In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brooks Koepka hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Jason Kokrak, Harold Varner III, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Brooks Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Koepka hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Koepka's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.