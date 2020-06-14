Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Bronson Burgoon hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Burgoon stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

Burgoon missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.