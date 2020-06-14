In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stuard hit his 114 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Stuard hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stuard's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.