  • Brian Harman shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.