In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 14 under; Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Rose, Jason Kokrak, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Harman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.