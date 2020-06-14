  • Branden Grace shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Xander Schauffele turned in a 4-under 66 to get to 13-under for the tournament and take a one-stroke lead over the field into Sunday.
    Round Recaps

    Xander Schauffele leads by one after 54 hole at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Xander Schauffele turned in a 4-under 66 to get to 13-under for the tournament and take a one-stroke lead over the field into Sunday.