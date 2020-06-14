In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Branden Grace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Grace's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grace's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Grace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 3 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Grace had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.