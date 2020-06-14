-
Billy Horschel shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, and Bubba Watson are tied for 8th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 1 under for the round.
