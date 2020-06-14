-
-
Andrew Landry shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III, Daniel Berger, and Bubba Watson are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Landry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.