In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Justin Thomas and Branden Grace are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

Noren got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

Noren's tee shot went 303 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 3 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Noren's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 6 over for the round.