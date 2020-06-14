-
Adam Schenk posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Schenk finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Schenk chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
