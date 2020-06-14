In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Hadwin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Rose, Jason Kokrak, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even-par for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.