Abraham Ancer finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
Highlights
Abraham Ancer’s impressive second leads to birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 14th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Ancer hit his 242 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer's tee shot went 271 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to even for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ancer's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
