Zach Johnson comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Johnson finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On his second stroke on the 565-yard par-5 first, Zach Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
