In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Zac Blair hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the par-5 first, Blair chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Blair's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Blair's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 5 over for the round.