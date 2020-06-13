Xander Schauffele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schauffele's 160 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schauffele at 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.