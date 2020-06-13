-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland makes 22-ft putt for birdie on No. 8 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at 2 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hovland's tee shot went 181 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.
