In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.