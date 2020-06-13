In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 25th at 6 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, Branden Grace, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen, Justin Rose, and Daniel Berger are tied for 8th at 9 under.

After a 343 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Finau chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 88 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Finau's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Finau's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.