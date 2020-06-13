-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Daniel Berger are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Gooch chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gooch's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
