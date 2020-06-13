-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Im's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.
Im hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
