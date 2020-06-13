-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 39th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.