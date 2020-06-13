In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Piercy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Piercy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Piercy's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Piercy's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.