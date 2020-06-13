-
-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Rory Sabbatini got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Sabbatini had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.