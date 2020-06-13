  • Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rory McIlroy makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy drains 23-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rory McIlroy makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.