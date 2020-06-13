-
Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy drains 23-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rory McIlroy makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McIlroy finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Rory McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
