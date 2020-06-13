-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski got to the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt to save par. This put Werenski at 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
Werenski hit his tee shot 282 yards to the fairway bunker on the 445-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
