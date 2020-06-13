Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 27th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On his tee stroke on the 483-yard par-4 third, Rafa Cabrera Bello went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.