In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Peter Uihlein hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the par-5 first, Uihlein's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Uihlein chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

Uihlein tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Uihlein got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Uihlein's tee shot went 189 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Uihlein chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Uihlein's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.