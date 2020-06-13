-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sinks a 24-foot birdie on No. 1 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Rodgers makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rodgers's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.