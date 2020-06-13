  • Patrick Reed putts himself to a 7-under 63 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.