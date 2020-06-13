-
Patrick Reed putts himself to a 7-under 63 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reed finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 103 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Reed's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.
