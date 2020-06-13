In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reed finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 12 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 103 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reed's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.