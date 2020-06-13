In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Perez hit his 106 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Perez's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.