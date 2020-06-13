Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 24th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, McNealy had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, McNealy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McNealy at 4 under for the round.